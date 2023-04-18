Home

West Bengal Issues Advisory Amid Spike In COVID Cases: Mask Up, Avoid Gatherings, More

The West Bengal government issued an advisory urging residents to avoid gatherings and wear masks amid spike in COVID cases.

West Bengal witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal on Tuesday issued a health advisory with COVID cases expanding in the state and across the country. As per the advisory, people have been urged to avoid crowd or mass gatherings and wear masks to avoid the spread of the infection.

What Bengal government’s advisory on COVID says

Crowd or mass gatherings to be avoided as far as possible, especially by the elderly, children, pregnant women and persons with co-morbities. If compelled to enter into crowd or travel in a mass transit, please use proper mask irrespective of the age. COVID virus is inactivated to a great extent by soaps/sanitisers. So, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use a hand sanitizer. Encourage the children also to develop this habit also. While coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief/tissue or with your elbow. Do not spit indiscriminately at the public places. Very old people, persons with co-morbidity or pregnant ladies should keep away from individuals suffering from fever and cold/cough. Take the precaution dose of COVID vaccine if you have not already taken it so far. If you develop fever with sore throat/cough/cold, do not feel shy to report for a COVID test.

Do’s and Don’t’s if you test COVID positive

If you are COVID positive, stay in isolation in home for one week

Follow the home management guidelines for COVID

If your symptoms aggravate or you start feeling short of breath (or oxygen saturation keeps falling), report to a hospital or doctor immediately.

If a young child or person at higher risk (see above) turns COVID positive, he/she must be taken to a hospital/doctor without any delay.

Do not take antibiotics or cough syrups without medical advice

West Bengal COVID helpline number – 14416

