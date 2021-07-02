Kolkata: The first Assembly session of West Bengal after the elections began on a stormy note on Friday with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ending his speech halfway and leaving the session without ending his speech amid protests by the opposition members. According to a report by NDTV, Dhankhar was forced to halt his speech just five minutes after starting because of the commotion. Later, he was escorted to his car by Speaker Biman Banerjee. Also Read - From Jharkhand To Bengal, States Impose Fresh Restrictions To Contain Covid Spread | Latest Guidelines Here

Massive chaos broke out in the Assembly during governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s speech with opposition MLAs holding up placards and shouting protests. Also Read - 'Will Benefit Students, People Travelling Abroad': Mamata Writes to PM Modi For Expediting WHO Nod to Covaxin

As per updates, it was reported that this was part of the strategy of the opposition members so as to ensure the governor would not have to read his whole speech. The business of the Assembly will continue till July 8. The state budget for 2021-22 would be placed on July 7. Also Read - TMC's Nusrat Jahan 'Shamed Indian Culture', Says BJP Bengal President Dilip Ghosh

The stage for a stormy session has been set by the tug of war between the state government and the governor over the latter’s customary inaugural speech, which is essentially a statement prepared by the former.

However, just like the previous year, Dhankhar had raised a few issues over the draft speech sent to him by the state government.

Earlier this week, following an exchange of barbs between the Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat, Dhankhar told reporters that he had raised a few questions over the speech with Banerjee, to which she had said that the state cabinet passed the draft.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he arrives at the state Assembly in Kolkata. The Assembly Session begins today. pic.twitter.com/huFrSGuQCw — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

The faceoff between Dhankhar and Banerjee worsened on Monday with the chief minister accusing the governor of being “corrupt” as he was allegedly named in the Jain Hawala case drawing a sharp rebuttal from the Raj Bhavan, which accused her of propagating “lies and misinformation”.

Apart from placing the state budget for 2021-22 next week, the Trinamool Congress government will also table the ad-hoc committee report to examine the recommendation for creating a Legislative Council for discussion and passage in the forthcoming session.