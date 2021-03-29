Kolkata: Just a day after completion of peaceful first round of Assembly polls in West Bengal, a huge cache of bombs was seized by the police from the state’s South 24 Parganas district on secret information, the Election Commission said on Sunday. As per reports, the police recovered 56 bombs in Narendrapur after they conducted a raid based on secret information. A police team of Narendrapur Police Station conducted a raid and search at one bamboo fenced tile shed room beside Bheri at Kantipota, Kheadaha. Police registered a case against one Tarun and unknown others who are involved in the racket of manufacturing, transportation and illegal use of bombs, the EC said. Also Read - Sporadic Violence Marks 1st Phase of Polls in West Bengal; Peaceful Voting in Assam So Far | Key Points

Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad has disposed of all 56 bombs. The investigation is underway and efforts are being made to nab the involved miscreants. Also Read - Assembly Polls Phase 1 Voting: EVM Snag at Multiple Booths in Assam, 10 TMC MPs to Meet EC Today | 10 Points

Meanwhile, ACP Omar Ali Mollah said at least five bombs, that were recovered last evening, were disposed of in the Kulti area of Asansol earlier on Sunday. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021: How to Check Your Name in Voter List 2021? Complete Guide to Download Voter Slip Online

Since West Bengal is undergoing assembly polls, the EC is in strict vigil of the law and order situation in the state.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

“Apart from a few sporadic incidents, the polling was peaceful,” Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab told mediapersons on Saturday after the conclusion of phase-I polls.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With Agency Inputs)