New Delhi: The exit of disgruntled veteran leader Suvendu Adhikari has left the Trinamool Congress in a worrisome state. Adhikari, the face of the Nandigram movement that added to the political heft of Mamata Banerjee and catapulted her to power in West Bengal in 2011, drove two hours to party headquarters and submitted his resignation letter to the assembly secretary on Wednesday intensifying speculations about his switching over to the saffron camp.

However, it was not just Adhikari who was left disgruntled after last night's meeting a summit of fellow TMC lawmakers rallied behind him.

Adhikari held a closed-door meeting, ahead of his rebellion, with aggrieved leaders including Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari and senior MP Sunil Mondal at the latter's residence at Kanksa area in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Sunil Mondal had voiced his resentment against Prashant Kishor, Trinamool’s key strategist who has been playing a crucial role in advising Mamata Banerjee in her re-election for the upcoming Assembly poll in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Asansol MP Tiwari had complained that his city had been denied central funds by the state government due to political reasons.

“It is a fact that in Trinamool Congress, after Mamata Banerjee, the most popular leader in the party is Suvendu Adhikari… The leaders should have sorted out any differences. They should have asked him what his issues were and sorted them out. But they can’t even sort out problems of small leaders like me. How can they sort out Suvendu Adhikari’s,” he had raised an alarm at last night’s meeting.

The TMC MLA of Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari, resigned from the state cabinet last month. Although he has not confirmed rumours of his switch to the BJP, with BJP stalwart Amit Shah’s upcoming visit to Bengal this Saturday, it is likely that Adhikari will join the saffron campaign.