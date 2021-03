West Bengal Election 2021 Constituency Wise Voting Dates: The Election Commission has announced election dates for 824 assembly constituencies that will go to polls in four states and one union territory. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that West Bengal will go to polls in 8 phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29, making it the longest ever polls in the state. Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal and counting of votes will be held on May 2. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021 Dates: 8 Phase-Polling to Start on March 27, Results on May 2 | Check Full Schedule

Polls will be held in 8 phases in West Bengal, on the following dates:

1st phase – March 27

2nd phase – April 1

3rd phase – April 6

4th phase – April 10

5th phase – April 17

6th phase – April 22

7th phase – April 26

8th phase – April 29

Check West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021 polling/voting date and day in your constituencies and districts below: