Kolkata: Ahead of releasing the much-awaited party manifesto, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday skipped the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue her pre-scheduled poll rally in the state's Jhargram district.

"BJP has no other work but to hatch a conspiracy to kill me," Banerjee charged at BJP, while addressing a gathering in Jhargram in a wheelchair.

"Narendra Modi promised to vaccinate people of Bihar after coming to power, during elections. But did they provide vaccines? No, they did not, they lied.

BJP is the most corrupt party… BJP has been voted to power by lying but their development is zero. In this election, make BJP zero again. Do not give them even a single vote,” she said.

“I have been beaten up many times in my life. Earlier the CPM used to beat me up and now the BJP has started doing the same. However, the people of CPM have now become BJP. Some of the traitors, greedy people have also joined the BJP,” Banerjee added.

West Bengal is at the edge of a gruelling battle between the ruling TMC and the BJP. Elections for the 294 Assembly constituencies (Vidhan Sabha seats) will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 2.

TMC to Release Manifesto: What to Expect

The Trinamool Congress manifesto for upcoming West Bengal elections is likely to be released by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee today at 4:30 PM. The TMC manifesto has already been deferred once from March 11.

Here’s five things we can expect:

The Mamata Banerjee party may announce schemes directed towards farmers to provide them financial aid. The Chief Minister has blocked the benefits of PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana of the Centre under which farmers gt Rs 6,000 as annual assistance.

The TMC poll manifesto is expected to focus on the reservation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Banerjee may announce additional benefits to the SC/ST population in Bengal to counter the BJP’s outreach. The party may announce the inclusion of Mahishya, Tamul, Tili and Saha in the OBC.

TMC may announce 5 lakh jobs for the youth and also open more schools at every block in the state.

Banerjee may also announce health guarantee scheme not just for the poor but for all sections of the society to combat the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. Guaranteed electricity and water supply may also be announced for all.

The TMC manifesto is expected to bring laws promising to challenge the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).