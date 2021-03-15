Kolkata: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the poll campaign trail on a wheelchair on Monday. Addressing a public rally in Purulia, the injured TMC chief said, “People’s pain is greater than my pain”. Also Read - After EC Rules Out Attack Charge, BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Medical Records Be Made Public

“I was injured in an incident and it’s my good luck that I survived. I have a plaster and I cannot walk. Some thought I wouldn’t be able to step out with this broken leg,” Mamata Banerjee said at the rally. Also Read - Nandigram: Election Commission Rules Out Attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; Police Officer in Charge Suspended

The CM said, “No other government in the world has been able to do as much work as ours.” Also Read - Will Campaign on Wheelchair With Broken Leg: Mamata Reiterates 'Khela Hobe' in Kolkata Mega Rally

She also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi-led government. “PM is incompetent, cannot run the country,” Mamata Banerjee stated.

Raising slogans at the Purulia rally, Mamata Banerjee said: “Chaie na BJP ke chaie na, chaie na Congress ke chaie na, CPM ke chaie na. BJP ke bidai dao…Khela hobe, dekha hobe, jeeta hobe.”

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee raises slogans in Purulia says," Chaie na BJP ke chaie na, chaie na Congress ke chaie na, CPM ke chaie na. BJP ke bidai dao…Khela hobe, dekha hobe, jeeta hobe." #WestBengalElection pic.twitter.com/XdYsv0VxG0 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

She further said, “TMC government will remain, you will continue to get free ration. We will deliver ration at your doorstep. You don’t have to come to shop after May.”