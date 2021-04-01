Nandigram: A face-off broke out between the workers of TMC and BJP at a polling booth in West Bengal’s Nandigram, where voting in the second phase is underway. The incident happened near a polling booth in Nandigram where Mamata Banerjee is camping for some time. However, police and central forces tried to restrict the two groups from clashing in the area. Also Read - BJP Leader Anwar Khan's Residence Attacked by Terrorists in J&K's Nowgam, One Security Personnel Dead

Reacting to the incident, Mamata Banerjee who was camping outside a polling booth in Nandigram said that outsiders are doing hungama (ruckus) in the constituency. She went on to say that the outsiders have been brought specially for this purpose. Mamata also accused the central forces of not allowing voters to enter the booths to cast their vote. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: BJP Worker Found Dead In Nandigram, Party Blames TMC

“People who are raising slogans are outsiders. They came from Bihar and UP, they are being protected by Central Forces,” she alleged. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee-BJP Workers Face Off At Polling Booth in Nandigram, CM Calls Governor | Live Updates

People who are raising slogans are outsiders. They came from Bihar and UP, they are being protected by Central Forces: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/0O41esAIDD — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

Soon after the incident, she dialled Governor Jagdeep Dhankar from Nandigram and said the central forces are not allowing the local people to cast their vote. “From morning I am campaigning. Now I am appealing to you, please see,” she said on phone.

#WATCH| Slogans were raised after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrived at the polling booth in Nandigram. pic.twitter.com/uhhSzfOknF — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

Alleging that the BJP goons from other states are creating ruckus in the constituency, Mamata said she has lodged 63 poll-related complaints since morning, but no action has been taken by the Election Commission as yet.

Later, Governor Dhankhar said in a tweet that the issues flagged by Mamata Banerjee a while ago on phone have been imparted to the concerned. “There is full assurance of the concerned to adherence to rule of law. Am confident all will act in right spirit and earnestness so that democracy flourishes,” he said.