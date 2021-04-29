West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Phase 8 Voting Live Updates: Over 35 constituencies in West Bengal are going to polls in the final phase of the 8-phased elections in the state today. Over 84 lakh eligible voters will decide the fate of 283 candidates in these assembly constituencies. As per updates from the Election Commission, the voting is being held at 11,860 polling stations spread over 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda and seven in Kolkata. The voting will be held between 7 AM and 6.30 PM. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Extends Corona Curfew Till May 7, Exempts Essential Services | Details Here

The Election Commission said that a total of 84,77,728 voters — 43,55,835 male, 41,21,735 women and 158 of the third gender are eligible to vote in the eighth phase polls. While 11 candidates each have been fielded by TMC, BSP and BJP, the CPI(M) is contesting on four seats, Congress in three, AIFB in 2 and RSP (1). There are four Independent candidates in the fray as well. Also Read - Reliance Foundation to Set up Covid Care Facilities in Jamnagar

Notably, the focus in this phase will be on five assembly constituencies in Kolkata north – Beleghata, Jorsanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala, Kashipur-Belgachia. In Shyampukur seat, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja is contesting against BJP’s Sandipan Biswas and AIFB’s Jiban Prakash Saha. In Beleghata, TMC has fielded Paresh Paul against BJP’s Kashinath Biswas and CPI-M’s Rajib Biswas. In Jorasnko, BJP has named Meena Devi Purohit against TMC’s Vivek Gupta and Congress’ Ajmal Khan. The TMC has named Atin Ghosh in Kashipur-Belgachia against BJP candidate Sibaji Sinha Roy and CPI(M)’s Pratip Dasgupta. A close contest is also expected in the Maniktala assembly seat where state Consumer Affairs Minister TMC veteran Sadhan Pandey will fight former India footballer and BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey and CPI(M)’s Rupa Bagchi. A tough fight is being expected in the Bolpur assembly seat of Birbhum where the BJP has fielded Anirban Ganguly against state minister Chandranath Sinha. A neck and neck contest is also expected in Nanoor, Murari and Labhpur. Also Read - India Declines UN's Offer of Assistance From Integrated Supply Chain, Says it Has 'Robust System'

West Bengal Phase 8 Election 2021: Full List of Constituencies

Manikchak Maldaha (SC)

English Bazar Mothabari

Sujapur Baisnabnagar

Khargram (SC) Burwan (SC)

Kandi Bharatpur

Rejinagar Beldanga

Baharampur Hariharpara

Nowda Domkal

Jalangi Chowrangee

Entally Beleghata

Jorasanko Shyampukur

Maniktala Kashipur-Belgachhia

Dubrajpur (SC) Suri

Bolpur Nanoor (SC)

Labpur Sainthia (SC)

Mayureswar Rampurhat

Hansan Nalhati

Murarai