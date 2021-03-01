New Delhi: Raising the political heat ahead of the crucial West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. This comes amid speculation of a tie-up between the two parties. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Check Voting Date In Your Constituency

"It is Lalu (Yadav) Ji's decision to provide full support to Mamata Ji. Our first priority is to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal," said the RJD leader after meeting with Banerjee.

"We will lend support to Mamata Banerjee wherever needed. The priority is to stop the BJP at all costs. To save the country from those who are bent on destroying it," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Chief Minister said, “The biggest thing is support to courage, Tejashwi bhai is fighting, so we are fighting and vice versa.”

She further urged the Election Commission (EC) to work impartially. “The EC should not be influenced by the BJP,” Banerjee said.

Yadav, who led the RJD in its fight against the NDA in last year’s Bihar polls, went to state secretariat Nabanna in West Bengal to meet CM Mamata Banerjee. Senior TMC leader and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim also joined the meeting there.

The TMC is expected to announce the list of candidates for the first four phases of the upcoming Bengal Assembly polls. She had also called for an election committee meeting of the party earlier today. However, Banerjee is likely to wait until RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s decision on the possible tie-up.