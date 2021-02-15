Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the ‘Maa’ scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5 to poor people. They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg curry for Rs 5, she said, adding that the state government will bear a subsidy of Rs 15 per plate. Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 PM to 3 PM every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Banerjee said. Also Read - WB Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for Wireless Supervisor and Wireless Operator posts at wbpolice.gov.in

Mamata also expressed concern about the rising fuel and LPG prices in the country. Also Read - BJP 'Welcomes' Dinesh Trivedi, TMC Says His Resignation Not a Setback to Party | Top Developments

“Every day LPG and fuel prices are going up and the Centre is not bothered about it. It is only interested in making false promises ahead of elections,” she said.

Condemns Disha Ravi’s arrest

Mamata Banerjee also condemned the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi and said the BJP government should first take action against its own IT cell which, she alleged, is spreading fake news.

She also came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre for the rise in the prices of LPG and fuel.

“Arresting anybody who is protesting against government policies is not unacceptable. The BJP should first take action against its own IT Cell members who are spreading fake news. Why two sets of rules ?” Banerjee told a press conference here.

Banerjee alleged that the IT cell members of the saffron party are calling up people posing as TMC members and are maligning her party.

“I have asked Kolkata police to look into it,” she said.

West Bengal Assembly polls are due in April-May this year and BJP, which made deep inroads in the politically polarised state, is looking to defeat the 10-year-old TMC reign in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)