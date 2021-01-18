Nandigram: Waging war against Trinamool turncoat Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Nandigram seat. Adhikari, who recently joined the BJP, had won the 2016 polls on TMC ticket. Also Read - Muslims Who Say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai, Vande Mataram' Will be Honoured: UP Minister

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are likely to be held in April-May along with Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Notably, the ruling Mamata Banerjee government faced one of its worst crises in the past couple of months following the resignation of TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari, who took along with him scores of party workers to join the opposing BJP.

In the 2016 West Bengal polls, Trinamool had retained its majority and won 211 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party won three seats.

However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Left and Congress had fought separately with the Congress won two seats, the Left Front dominated by the CPI-M, which ruled Bengal for 34 years (1977-2011), drew a blank.