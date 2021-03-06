West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: A day after the TMC released the full list of 291 candidates, the BJP on Saturday released the first list of candidates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 just a few days ahead of the polls. As per updates, the BJP has released the list of 57 candidates for phase 1 and 2 of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: After Dinesh Trivedi, TMC MLA Sonali Guha Hints at Joining BJP

The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) met on Thursday to finalise the first list of party candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls. Earlier it was reported that the will announce the names of 60 candidates along with their seat details for the West Bengal assembly polls. Also Read - AIADMK Seals Poll Deal With BJP For Tamil Nadu Election, Allots Kanyakumari LS Seat, 20 MLA Segments

Assembly Elections in West Bengal is poised to be a tough contest between the TMC and the BJP and it will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Counting of voted will be done on May 2. Also Read - BJP Likely to Release 1st Candidate List For West Bengal Election on March 7