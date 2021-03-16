Kolkata: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Purulia said that her government will remain in power and will deliver free ration at doorstep of everyone, the Election Commission took suo motu cognizance of her statement and sought report from Purulia district authorities on whether Mamata Banerjee promised any new public welfare scheme in violation of MCC. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Polls: BJP's 'Rath' Vandalised in Purulia After Abhishek Banerjee's Rally

Moreover, the Election Commission also sought videography of Mamata Banerjee’s public meeting to ascertain the matter. Ahead of announcing the party’s manifest, Banerjee allegedly made that announcement during her public meeting in Purulia on Monday. Also Read - 'When Are You Quitting Politics? Asks JP Nadda To Mamata Banerjee Over Her Balta House Comment

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public meeting in Purulia said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will deliver free ration to the people of West Bengal at their doorsteps if voted to power. Also Read - Watch: Mamata Banerjee Chants 'Durga Path' at Bankura Rally Ahead of Bengal Elections

“TMC government will remain in power, you will continue to get free ration. We will deliver ration to your doorstep. You don’t have to come to the shop after May,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“My government has taken the decision in the budget to give Rs 1,000 to all the widows,” she said adding that a pension of Rs 2,000 was also provided in the Budget for tribals aged above 60 years.

“This is the only state that has not snatched the land rights of tribals,” Mamata Banerjee added. Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.