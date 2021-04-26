West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Updates: Amid a raging second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal is going for the seventh phase of elections on Monday, April 26, with a total of 34 assembly constituencies including state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s home turf Bhabanipur. In this phase, over 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates. Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said. Voting will be held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata, the official said. All eyes will be on the Bhabanipur constituency, of which the TMC supremo is the sitting MLA and a resident. Banerjee, however, has opted for Nandigram to contest the elections this time and reposed faith in veteran politician and state power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to make a hat-trick of wins for the party from Bhabanipur. Also Read - After Election Commission's Order, Mamata Cancels Pre-scheduled Poll Meetings, to Reach Out to People Virtually

State minister Firhad Hakim is also seeking re- election for a third consecutive term from the Kolkata Port constituency, while the BJP fielded Lt General (Retired) Subrata Saha from the Rashbehari seat in the metropolis. The poll panel has decided to deploy at least 796 companies of central forces in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said. The total number of electors including service voters in these constituencies are 81,96,242 with 42,00,447 male electors and 39,88,239 female voters. Also Read - EC Bans Poll Rallies For The Remaining Of The Elections in West Bengal

Campaigning for the seventh phase has been a low-key affair, following curbs imposed by the EC in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the state. Following the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the EC had banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state and noted that the COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning. It also disallowed any public meeting with more than 500 people. Also Read - In a First, West Bengal Records Over 10.000 Coronavirus Cases; 6th Phase of Elections Underway

