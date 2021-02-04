New Delhi: Months ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, the state witnessed a tough rift between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP with a number of ruling MLAs joining the saffron party. Reacting to the recent developments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the BJP is using a formula to win West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 by taking some traitors from TMC. She also went on to say that those who are joining the BJP should remember that they (BJP) are rioters. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Lashes at BJP Over Bengal Poll Campaign, Calls it 'Greedy'

"The BJP is using a formula to win West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 by taking some traitors from the TMC. Those who are going to the BJP should remember that they (BJP) are rioters. Those who are going there, they are doing it to keep their property and themselves safe as they have made a lot of money," Mamata said.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had launched a scathing attack and without naming former minister Rajib Banerjee — who recently quit the TMC and join the BJP — alleged that irregularities have been detected in recruitment of forest department personnel during his tenure.

The TMC supremo, training her guns at all deserters, said they would be defeated in the upcoming assembly polls and “their shops will be closed after the elections”.

“A person who was responsible for the recruitment of ‘Bana Sahayaks’ in the forest department indulged in corrupt methods. We will investigate it. Everything will be investigated. The person after indulging in corruption has now joined the BJP. He is now lecturing others,” she said.

Rajib Banerjee, who was a forest minister in the state cabinet, switched over to the BJP last week.

Slamming turncoats, who left the TMC to cross over to the BJP, Banerjee claimed that only the “greedy ones” are joining the saffron party.

“Those who want to leave the party should do so. The doors are open. But if you are in the party you have to work like a disciplined soldier. Let me tell you, those who have switched political allegiance will be defeated in the assembly polls, their shops will be closed after the polls,” she said.