Nandigram: Ahead of the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday conducted a massive roadshow in Nandigram, where she is pitted against her former aide and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. The high-stakes constituency in Purba Medinipur district will go to the polls in the second phase on April 1. Also Read - Dilip Ghosh Defends His 'Bermuda' Comment on Mamata Banerjee, Says 'Showing Legs in Saree Inappropriate'

Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee led the 8 -km-long roadshow from Reyapara Khudiram More to Thakurchowk in her wheelchair, greeting people with folded hands. Hundreds of local people and party activists accompanied her, shouting the slogan of ‘Mamata Banerjee Zindabad!’.

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds a ‘padyatra’ in Nandigram. pic.twitter.com/eOjiUoVWTm — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

She is scheduled to address a rally in Nandigram later in the day. The TMC boss has announced that she will stay in Nandigram till the end of voting in the seat on Thursday. Campaigning for the second phase will end at 5 pm on April 30.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds 'padyatra' from Khudiram More to Thakur Chawk in Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Nandigram constituency for #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/2yz1Jv4Rkw — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

BJP sources said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to take part in a roadshow in Nandigram on Tuesday. The first phase was held on Saturday and concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.