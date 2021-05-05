Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third time at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Giving further details, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that only a few invitees will be present at the programme because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Also Read - BEWARE! Fake SMS With Coronavirus Vaccine Registration Link Going Viral, May Leak User Data

Earlier, Banerjee tendered her resignation from the office of the chief minister to the governor following norms. “CM @MamataOfficial called on me and submitted her resignation as CM and the same has been accepted. She has been requested to continue till alternative arrangements are made,” Dhankhar tweeted. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Tests Covid-19 Positive After Her Family Contracts The Virus

The MLAs of the TMC unanimously elected Mamata Banerjee as the legislative party leader at a meeting, its secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said. Also Read - IPL 2021: BCCI To Consider September Window to Finish IPL

“Taking note of communication @AITCofficial electing @MamataOfficial as leader of 17th WB Legislative Assembly have invited her to take oath of office of Chief Minister on May 5 at 10.45 am at Raj Bhawan,” Dhankhar said in another tweet.

The TMC legislators also elected Biman Banerjee, the speaker in the outgoing House, as the pro-tem speaker in the new Assembly.

“The newly-elected members will take oath in the Assembly from May 6,” Chatterjee told reporters at the party headquarters after the meeting of the legislators.

The swearing-in of Mamata Banerjee will be a low-key programme given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, Mamata Banerjee will be the only leader who will be taking oath today.

As per updates, the invitations for the programme have been sent to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, leader of Opposition of the outgoing House Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) veteran leader Biman Bose.

However, chief ministers of other states and leaders of other political parties have not been invited for the programme keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

The TMC came to power for the third time in a row in West Bengal, pocketing 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls, while its main challenger, the BJP, bagged 77 seats.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor and party leader Firhad Hakim are likely to be present at the ceremony scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan at around 10.45 AM. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has also been invited for the ceremony.

Soon after taking oath, Banerjee will go to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ where she will be given ‘guard of honour’ by Kolkata Police.

(With inputs from agencies)