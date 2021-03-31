West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 2 Full Schedule: The stage is set as polling for the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 will take place on April 1, Thursday, for 30 assembly constituencies. Voting will begin at 8 AM and conclude at 6 PM. The Phase 2 constituencies of West Bengal are spread across three key districts – South 24 Parganas Part-1, Bankura Part-2, and Paschim Midnapore Part-2, East Midnapore. Anticipating violence in some areas, the Election Commission (EC) has already imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire Medinipur district which also houses this year’s political hotbed of Nandigram. Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will face her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021: Section 144 Imposed in Nandigram Ahead of Second Phase of Voting

Here’s all you need to know about the Phase 2-West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 5

Last Date of Nominations: 12 March

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 15 March

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 17 March

Date of Result: May 2

List of constituencies:

1 127 – Gosaba (SC)

2. 130 – Patharpratima

3. 131 – Kakdwip

4. 132 – Sagar

5. 203 – Tamluk

6. 204 – Panskura Purba

7. 205 – Panskura Paschim

8. 206 – Moyna

9. 207 – Nandakumar

10. 208 – Mahisadal

11. 209 – Haldia (SC)

12. 210 – Nandigram

13. 211 – Chandipur

14. 224 – Kharagpur Sadar

15. 225 – Narayangarh

16. 226 – Sabang

17. 227 – Pingla

18. 229 – Debra

19. 230 – Daspur

20. 231 – Ghatal (SC)

21. 232 – Chandrakona (SC)

22. 235 – Keshpur (SC)

23. 251 – Taldangra

24. 252 – Bankura

25. 253 – Barjora

26. 254 – Onda

27. 255 – Bishnupur

28. 256 – Katulpur (SC)

29. 257 – Indus (SC)

30. 258 – Sonamukhi (SC)

Key constituencies and prominent faces:

Nandigram

All eyes are glued on Nandigram assembly constituency is all set to witness a high-octane battle as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her archrival Suvendu Adhikari. The constituency, Adhikari’s bastion, Nandigram is considered a strong turf of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC that secured her the party’s victory in 2011. TMC candidate Firoja Bibi had, in 2011, bagged the seat by defeating her nearest rival Paramananda Bharati of CPI. In the 2016 elections, Suvendu Adhikari (former Trinamool Congress leader) had bagged the seat. He had defeated Abdul Kabir Sekh of CPI. Besides the two frontrunners, Left front candidate Minakshi Mukherjee is also trying her luck from the seat.

Haldia

Haldia assembly constituency falls under the Purba Medinipur district and Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. The EC has imposed Section 144 fo CrPC in Haldia anticipating turmoil. In 2016, CPI(M) candidate Tapasi Mondal had won the seat, defeating Madhurima Mondal of the TMC by a margin of more than 50 per cent or 21,000 votes. BJP’s Pradip Kumar Bijali secured 13,000 votes and finished a distant third. However, last year, Tapasi Mondal jumped ship to the BJP and is contesting from Haldia for the saffron party. Meanwhile, TMC has fielded Swapan Naskar.

Kharagpur Sadar

Kharagpur Sadar constituency comes under the Medinipur Lok Sabha seat and is represented by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. Currently, TMC’s Pradip Sarkar is the sitting candidate. He had won the seat in the November 2019 bypoll after it fell vacant by BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh’s election to the Lok Sabha. This time, BJP has fielded actor Hiranmoy Chatterjee against the TMC candidate.

South 24 Parganas

Known as Trinamool stronghold, South 24 Parganas has 31 Assembly constituencies. In 2016, the TMC managed to win 29 of 31 seats in the district. In 2019, the BJP did manage to make a dent in the North 24 Parganas in the last parliamentary election but it failed to score a victory in South 24 Parganas.

Other Prominent faces

1. Firoza Bibi (TMC)

2. Shintu Senapati (BJP)

3. Chittaranjan Das Thakur (CPIM)

4. Sangram Kumar Dolui (TMC)

5. Ashoke Dinda (BJP)

6. Manik Bhownik(Congress)

7. Sayantika Banerjee (TMC)

8. Hiranmoy Chatterjee (BJP)

9. Sujit Chakraborty (CPIM)

10. Soham Chakraborty (TMC)

11. Dipankar Jana (BJP)

Documents to carry to the polling booth:

Voters need to carry at least one of these ID proofs while voting.

Voter ID card

PAN Card

Driving License

Indian Passport

MNREGA Job Card

Bank/Post Office Passbooks with photograph

Pension document with photograph

Service Identity Cards with photographs issued by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Polling in the 294-member Bengal Assembly is being conducted in eight phases — March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.