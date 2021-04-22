West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, a total of 43 seats spread across four districts in West Bengal are going to polls today, April 22, 2021, in phase six of the multi-phased election. The sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will witness over 1 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 306 candidates. The 43 Assembly seats are spread across four districts such as Uttar Dinajpur, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman. The constituencies that are going to polls today include Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia Karandighi, Hemtabad, Kaliaganj, Raiganj, Itahar, Karimpur, Tehatta, Palashipara , Kaliganj Nakashipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar Uttar, Nabadwip, Krishnanagar Dakshin, Bongaon Uttar, Bongaon Dakshin, Gaighata, Bagda, Baduria, Habra, Ashokenagar, Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara, Barrackpore, Khardaha, Dum Dum Uttar, Bhatar, Purbasthali Dakshin, Purbasthali Uttar, Katwa, Ketugram, Mangalkot, Ausgram, Galsi and Swarupnagar. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Tests Positive For COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms, PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery

For the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, Trinamool Congress leader Ujjal Biswas has been fielded from Krishnanagar Dakshin and TMC’s Swapan Debnath is contesting from Purbasthali Dakshin. TMC candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya and CPI (M) leader Tanmoy Bhattacharya are fighting from Dumdum Uttar. BJP national vice president and former TMC heavyweight Mukul Roy is also contesting from Krishnanagar Uttar. Senior Congress leader Mohit Sengupta is fighting from the Raiganj Assembly constituency. Congress candidate Abdus Sattar contesting from Baduria. Former AITC minister Abdul Karim Chowdhary is in the fray from Islampur. TMC’s Pundrikaksha Saha is contesting from Nabadwip. CPI leader Srikumar Mukherjee is in fray from Itahar. Also Read - Bengal Elections: BJP Will Not Hold Big Public Meetings Anymore, to Hand Out Masks to 6 Crore People

For the 6th phase of polls, both the TMC and the BJP have pitched hard to gain the confidence of Matuas, who make for a large chunk of the state’s Scheduled Caste population, in most of the 17 Assembly segments going to polls in this phase. Assembly polls have been held in 180 constituencies so far, and the remaining 114 seats are set to go to polls between 22 and 29 April. The counting of votes will happen on May 2. Stay tuned to this Live Blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Bengal Polls: Amid COVID Surge, CM Mamata Cancels Kolkata Rallies, to Hold Symbolic Meetings