New Delhi: In a big blow to Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), MLA Shilbhadra Dutta resigned from the party this morning in the third major exit from the party in the last 48 hours. Dutta, a two-term MLA, sent his resignation letter to party president and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee by email, triggering speculations that he may join a long list of party leaders who have either joined the BJP or is willing to ahead of the assembly elections, likely in March-April. Also Read - West Bengal Govt vs Centre: MHA Summons 3 lPS Officers Again, Asks Them to Report by 5:30 PM Today

“I think that I am unfit in the party in the present scenario. But, I will not resign as an MLA. Why should I resign as an MLA? I have won by people’s votes. If I go (resign) away, where will they go?” he told reporters. Also Read - Ahead of Assembly Polls, Double Blow To Mamata Banerjee As Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari quit TMC | Top Developments

With Assembly polls slated to held in April-May, the growing dissent within the TMC, if not reined in, might hamper the party’s poll prospects.

Yesterday, Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari had quit the party. Both the leaders are expected to join the BJP anytime now.

Adhikari, the face of the Nandigram movement that added to the political heft of Mamata Banerjee and catapulted her to power in Bengal in 2011, sent his resignation letter to Banerjee. “I am writing to tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect,” Adhikari wrote.

Ending his two-decade-old association with the party, the former TMC heavyweight thanked Banerjee for the opportunities given to him, and said he would always value the time he spent as its member.

Besides, former minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee too has announced that he would leave the party and join the BJP.