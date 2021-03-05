New Delhi: At a time when West Bengal is getting ready for the poll fight for the state assembly elections, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty is all set to share stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally on March 7 at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground. This piece of news, however, is giving rise to speculations that he might join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Bengal assembly elections in presence of PM Modi. Also Read - PM Modi Discusses Production Linked Incentive Scheme With India Inc | Key Points

“If Mithun Chakraborty comes it’ll be good, both for West Bengal as well as our party. If he comes on a stage where PM Modi is present, the people of West Bengal will be happy,” Arjun Singh, West Bengal BJP Vice President said when he was asked if Mithun Chakraborty will join BJP on March7 at a rally of PM Modi. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Shiv Sena Extends Support to TMC, Says Won’t Fight in State

If Mithun Chakraborty comes it'll be good, both for Bengal as well as our party. If he comes on a stage where there is PM, the people of Bengal will be happier: Arjun Singh, West Bengal BJP Vice President when asked if Chakraborty will join BJP on 7th March at a rally of PM Modi pic.twitter.com/4ch4BUHDdu Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021: BJP Likely to Release First List of Candidates With 60 Names Soon — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

The development comes as recently, popular Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joined the BJP along with more than half a dozen actors, including Papiya Adhikari and others.

Prior to his joining in politics, Mithun Chakraborty made news by hosting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at his Mumbai bungalow.

Moreover, the veteran ac tor said he had a “spiritual relationship” with Mohan Bhagwat. “I have a spiritual relation with him. It is a very deep spiritual relation. There was a plan that he would come to my home when he visits Mumbai. It so happened that I returned to Mumbai from Lucknow after a shoot and he too is in Mumbai. So ‘jud gaye hum (we connected)’,” he had told reporters.

Notably, on July 18 that year, nearly 13 actors had joined the BJP in Delhi and Kolkata. However, none of them are stars and all are popular faces on television or the big screen.