New Delhi: The final phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly Elections concluded today at 11,860 polling booths. All eyes are now on May 2 when actual votes will be counted. However, different news channels and survey agencies will be coming up with exit poll results. India.Com will be bringing these exit poll results LIVE to you. Remember these are not the actual results but just a projection based on a sample survey. These exit polls may vary when the actual counting takes place. India.Com is only bringing to you the reports from the exit polls and poll of polls that the news channels are doing. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest data from all exit polls for West Bengal.

West Bengal Assembly Elections Exit Polls: LIVE UPDATES

REPUBLIC CNX EXIT POLL

7.09 pm: Republic-CNX Exit Poll predicts 128-138 seats for the Trinamool Congress.

7.08 pm: Republic-CNX Exit Poll predicts big win for the BJP with 138-148 seats.