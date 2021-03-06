West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Hour after former TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi joined the BJP, Sonali Guha, who was once a close aide of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and a four-time MLA of the party, on Saturday hinted at joining the saffron party after she was denied a ticket for the coming assembly poll in West Bengal. Also Read - AIADMK Seals Poll Deal With BJP For Tamil Nadu Election, Allots Kanyakumari LS Seat, 20 MLA Segments

The TMC MLA, who represented Satgachia seat for the past four terms, had broken down on Friday immediately after getting the news that she was not being given the party ticket this time. Also Read - BJP Likely to Release 1st Candidate List For West Bengal Election on March 7

Speaking to news agency PTI, Guha said she will talk to BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and decide her future course of action. “I wish to be given a honourable post, be acknowledged as a political personality,” Guha said without elaborating. Also Read - Former TMC Leader Dinesh Trivedi Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Elections 2021, Calls it ‘Golden Moment’

She said, “May God give Mamata didi good sense and counsel. I have been with her from the beginning. I have to think about my future moves. I cannot sit idle being a political person”.

However, Roy said that apart from Guha many other Trinamool MLAs and leaders have contacted him since Friday evening after Banerjee announced the party’s candidates for 291 assembly seats in the state.

In the past days, a number of TMC MLAs, an MP and a number of its leaders have already joined the saffron party.

Guha was seen in every movement and rally by Banerjee during her days in the opposition and after TMC came to power a decade ago. She was also a former deputy speaker of the state assembly.

Earlier in the day, former Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi joined the BJP, weeks after he announced quitting his Rajya Sabha membership on the floor of the House deploring “violence” in poll-bound West Bengal.

He joined the BJP in the presence of its president J P Nadda, and Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan besides other leaders.