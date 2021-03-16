West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Part of a bus of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘rath yatra’ was vandalised on Tuesday in West Bengal’s Purulia district. According to reports, the incident happened soon after Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in Manbazar town of Purlia district. However, to bring the situation under control, large police deployment has been done in the area after the vandalisation incident. Reacting to the incident, the BJP alleged TMC’s role in the attack on its campaign tableau while the latter has denied the allegations. Also Read - 'When Are You Quitting Politics? Asks JP Nadda To Mamata Banerjee Over Her Balta House Comment

As per latest updates, the incident took place when the 'Poriborton' rath yatra was returning to Purulia after completing rounds of all nine assembly constituencies of the district. Taking to Twitter, BJP's Amit Malviya said that the bus driver suffered injuries in the incident.

"BJP's rath for the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Yatra, parked in Purulia, vandalised. Driver suffered injuries. BJP national president JP Nadda would be flagging off the yatra anytime now from Kotulpur. TMC won't be able to do much to stop it!," he said on Twitter.

West Bengal: Unidentified people vandalised BJP's Sindhu Kanu Samman Yatra bus in Manbazar, Purulia, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/vuyuNisQcL — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

Soon after the incident, the BJP workers and supporters led by party’s Manbazar candidate Gouri Singh Sardar blocked roads in the area and demanded immediate arrest of those behind the incident.

BJP’s rath for the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Yatra, parked in Purulia, vandalised. Driver suffered injuries. BJP national president J P Nadda would be flagging off the yatra anytime now from Kotulpur. TMC won’t be able to do much to stop it! What is Pishi so scared of? pic.twitter.com/8bD8gAzPUC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 16, 2021

In the meantime, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that if the BJP came to power in the state, it would be the end of people’s rights. “If BJP comes to power, you will lose all your rights, all banks will close,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Moreover, the chief minister accused the Union ministers of ‘shamelessly’ ignoring their duties at the Centre to campaign for the BJP in Bengal.