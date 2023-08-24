Home

12-Hour Bandh Called By VHP In West Bengal’s Siliguri Over Murder Of Minor Girl

Because of the 12-hour bandh in West Bengal's Siliguri, police and local administration have made arrangements to prevent any untoward situation or breach of law and order in the district.

Siliguri: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal’s Siliguri over the murder of a minor girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted. “We will observe a 12-hour general strike in Siliguri on Thursday against the brutal murder,” VHP leader of north Bengal, Rakesh Agarwal was quoted as saying by Telegraph India.

Because of the 12-hour bandh, police and local administration have made arrangements to prevent any untoward situation or breach of law and order in the district.

Giving details, DCP Abhishek Gupta told ANI that the person who allegedly attempted to assault and then killed her has been arrested.

Abhishek Gupta also said that the minor girl was murdered at an abandoned place in Siliguri’s Matigara area on Monday, as she was returning home from her school.

Ahead of the 12-hour bandh, the VHP also took out a rally on Wednesday along with Durga Vahini and other organisations. The group staged a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi More after leading a rally from Darjeeling More.

After the demonstration, a number of protestors attempted to take a different path without the approval of the police. However, to manage the situation, police had to use a minor baton charge, and some demonstrators were detained.

