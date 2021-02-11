West Bengal Bandh Latest Updates: In the wake of the 12-hour bandh called by Left parties to protest against the action by Kolkata Police on their party workers, the West Bengal government on Thursday said that no bandh will be observed in the state and all state government offices will remain open and employees staying away except for emergency, will result in a pay cut. Issuing a statement, the state government said that no casual leave for absence or any leave shall be granted to any employee nor shall there be any exemption on ground of shift allocation. Also Read - BJP Will Grant Citizenship To Refugees Under CAA After Vaccination Drive Ends, Says Amit Shah in Bengal

"All state government offices, including those provided with grants-in-aid by the state government shall remain open and all employees shall report for duty. No casual leave for absence or any leave shall be granted to any employee nor shall there be any exemption on ground of shift allocation," the state government said.

— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

The order from the state further added that the absence will be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible unless covered by hospitalisation of employee, bereavement in family, severe illness and absence continuing prior to February 11, employees on child care/maternity/medical leave sanctioned prior to February 11.

The order comes after Left Front Chairman Biman Bose announced a 12-hour West Bengal bandh by the Left and associate parties from 6 AM on Friday to protest against the clash that happened between Left, Congress party workers with Kolkata police during a rally to Nabanna in Kolkata.

“Left calls for 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on Friday from 6am to 6pm to protest over today’s incident wherein left party members were beaten up and water cannons were used against them by police during march to Nabanna in Kolkata,” Biman Bose said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Left and Congress activists demanding jobs clashed with the police in central Kolkata’s Esplanade area as they tried to break barricades on their way to state secretariat Nabanna, resulting in injuries to several participants and also the police.

The Left Front chairman claimed that more than 150 students and young men and women were injured in the police action while participating in the ‘Nabanna abhiyan’ programme of the student and youth wings of the Left and Congress demanding jobs and better education facilities.