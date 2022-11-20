Former Navy Man Murdered, Chopped Into Pieces By Wife & Son In West Bengal

Another gory murder was reported in West Bengal wherein wife and son of a former Navy man killed and chopped the body into multiple pieces.

Baruipur: With every new day, ghastly incidence come to fore. After the Shradha Walker grizzly case, another similar murder has been reported in West Bengal. In what appears like a reminiscent of the Delhi murder, a former navy man was killed and his body was allegedly cut into pieces and dumped in various places by his son in West Bengal.

Wife and college-going son of 55-year-old Ujjal Chakraborty, a resident of Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, were arrested by the police in connection with the crime on Saturday.

Refusal Of Rs 3000 Leads to Murder

A senior police officer of Baruipur police district said on Sunday that the two claimed to be “continuously tortured” by Chakraborty. According to the police, initial probe has revealed that Chakraborty and his son had a fight in their home on November 12 over money for a college examination.

The man had refused to pay the Rs 3000 required for the examination and slapped the son, who in retaliation pushed his father who fell unconscious after hitting a chair. The son, a student of carpentry at a polytechnic, then strangulated him.

Son Takes 6 Cycle Trips To Dump Body

“After killing Chakraborty, his wife and son dragged his body to the bathroom. The son then used a hacksaw from his carpentry class kit bag to cut his father’s body into six pieces. Afterwards, he dumped them in and around their neighbourhood,” the police officer said.

The son carried the body parts wrapped in plastic in at least six trips in his cycle and dumped them around 500 m away at Khas Mallick and Dehimedan Malla areas, he said.

“Chakraborty’s legs have been recovered from under a garbage dump, while his head and stomach were fished out of a pond in Dehimedan Malla,” he said.

The police suspicion fell on the mother-son duo when they lodged a missing diary in the wee hours of November 15. “What struck us was the time when they went to Baruipur police station to lodge the missing complaint. We found discrepancies in their versions and grilled them. Finally, the son admitted to the crime,” the police officer said.

