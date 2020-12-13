Bhangar: In a rather controversial statement, senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee alleged that the BJP may “hatch a conspiracy to assassinate West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee”, if it fails to win the upcoming state elections, and said the saffron camp is hiring people to commit crimes, and putting the blame on others. Also Read - Video of Shikara Carrying BJP Workers and Mediapersons Capsize in Dal Lake Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Stop Trolling

Mukherjee, who is also the state panchayat minister, made the startling claim on Saturday, and added that if the BJP tries to harm Banerjee who is the "mother of crores of citizens, we will shed our blood to stop that from happening".

"They (BJP) are plotting to have Mamata Banerjee removed. They can even hire people to assassinate her secretly, if they fail to defeat her electorally. People are being brought from outside to create unrest in Bengal. We will foil their plans," he said during a road inauguration programme here in South 24 Parganas.

Talking about the attack on BJP national president J P Nadda’s convoy on December 10, he said, “Our members, following an investigation, have confirmed that the saffron party planted people to hurl stones at his vehicle.”

Reacting to Mukherjee’s assertions, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “With the constant erosion of public support, TMC leaders are now making wild allegations.”

Echoing him, BJP MP Arjun Singh said, “The TMC is dealing with infighting and defections, as many in the party are not in favour of seeing Mamata at the helm any more. If Mamata is facing any threat, it is from her own people.”

Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly said, “The BJP believes in winning elections through democratic means. Leaders like Subrata Mukherjee are making such statements to get public sympathy.”

(With inputs from PTI)