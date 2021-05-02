Kolkata: On a day when the vote counting was going on in the state, the BJP party office in Arambagh was set on fire on Saturday evening as the Trinamool Congress inched towards a huge victory in the assembly elections. The BJP’s leaders and workers took to Twitter with a video, alleging that Trinamool has unleashed violence on their workers elsewhere as well. Also Read - Bhabanipur Election Result 2021: TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Wins, Defeats BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh

Cellphone videos Arambag — a town in Hooghly district 80-odd kilometres from Kolkata — showed a fire raging through a temporary structure. Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: TMC Sweeps Bengal, BJP Retains Asssam; Vijayan Leads LDF To Historic Victory

“TMC cadres didn’t stop at burning BJP’s party offices, they set our booth agent’s house in Bishnupur also on fire…” tweeted the BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya. Also Read - Assam Election Result 2021: Check Full List of Winners Here

“As West Bengal poll results are being declared, TMC goons are attacking BJP offices & workers. BJP office in Arambagh was set on fire by TMC goons. TMC workers attacked BJP workers in Belaghat, similar incidents happened in Shivpur, Durgapur, Uttar Bardhaman,” BJP’s Sambit Patra said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to share a video of a BJP office in West Bengal’s Arambagh being set on fire, and told the party workers in the state to stay safe.

“Shocking images of a @BJP4Bengal office being set on fire. Hope the administration ensures everyone’s safety,” Sitharaman wrote.

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked people not to take out victory marches. “For us, combating the COVID-19 situation will be the topmost priority,” she said during a press conference after the poll victory.