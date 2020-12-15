West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: A delegation of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders led by Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission to conduct impartial polls and requests, early deployment of Central Police Forces (CPF) in the state. This comes days after BJP national president JP Nadda and several other party leaders were attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers. Home Minister Amit Shah will also be in West Bengal on December 18 and 19 to check the party’s preparedness before the 2021 polls. Also Read - Sukhbir Badal Calls BJP Real 'Tukde-Tukde Gang', Says Govt Trying To Set Punjabi Hindus Against Sikhs

"Amit Shah Ji will be in West Bengal on a two-day visit from December 19. He will attend a programme of refugees in North 24 Parganas and another function at Santiniketan. However, nothing has been finalized as of now," a senior party leader said earlier.

According to state BJP sources, the Union home minister's visit is of immense political significance with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticising the "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

The BJP leadership has slammed the state government over the mob attack on Nadda’s convoy when he was on his way to attend a party programme at Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee dispensation decided not to send the chief secretary and the director-general of police to New Delhi on December 14 disregarding the MHA’s summons in the wake of the attack.