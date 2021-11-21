Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Sunday instructed affiliated schools to hold physical classes for student of classes 10th & 12th on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and on Tuesday and Thursday for classes 9th and 11th, to ensuring social distancing.Also Read - West Bengal: Kolkata Metro Withdraws Weekend Restrictions | Check Important Details Here Also Read - Gujarat School Reopening: Offline Classes for Class 1 to 8 to Resume From Monday Also Read - West Bengal Relaxes Night Curfew Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 Match At Eden Gardens | Check Revised Timing