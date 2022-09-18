Gangtok: A bus belonging to the Sikkim transport department, was set on fire by an angry mob on National Highway-31 near north Bengal’s Siliguri town after it ran over a local resident on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, the incident took place at around 3pm near the Bengal Safari Park. The SNT bus was plying from Chungthang in North Sikkim to Siliguri around 2 pm across the Gangtok-Siliguri Highway on the Sevoke stretch near Salugara.Also Read - Bomb Explodes on School Terrace in West Bengal’s Titagarh, Probe Ordered

Sachine Chhetri, the deceased, was coming from Salugara to his home on his two-wheeler when the bus coming from the opposite direction hit him while trying to overtake another bus.

The bus driver has been arrested.

Sikkim Transport Secretary Raj Yadav speaking with EastMojo said, “The burning the bus along the Sevoke stretch.”

“SNT bus services to Siliguri have been suspended for 2 days. We have asked Darjeeling Police to provide security to Siliguri Depot (SNT Terminal) in Siliguri. We will scan the area and read the situation again tomorrow. We want to avoid any further conflict,” Yadav said to EastMojo.

A police officer said Chhetri died on the spot, following which a mob set the bus on fire and even stopped fire fighters from dousing the flames.

Sikkim government officials said they have suspended bus services on this route for 48 hours over security concerns.