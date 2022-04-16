West Bengal Bypolls Latest Update: As the TMC made big win in the West Bengal Bypolls, party leader Babul Supriyo on Friday called it ‘poetic justice’ and said the credit for the victory goes to Mamata Banerjee. He went on to say that the bypoll results are a slap to BJP for their hubris and the way they demean Bengalis.Also Read - Ballygunge Assembly Election Result: TMC's Babul Supriyo Wins Big Beating Left Front Competitor Saira Shah Halim

“The CPI(M) didn’t have anything for people, they stooped low during campaign. Shatrughan Sinha won by a margin of over 1 lakh votes and we’ll work together with him. The results are a slap to BJP for their hubris and the way they demean Bengalis,” Babul Supriyo said. Also Read - Bypoll Results LIVE 2022: Shatrughan Sinha Wins From Asansol, Babul Supriyo Takes Over Ballygunge

After winning from Ballygunge seat, Babul Supriyo said the people of the state have destroyed BJP’s ego. Also Read - Will You Call it Rape or Was She Pregnant? Mamata Banerjee's Shocking Statement on Nadia Rape Case

Thank you #Ballygunge 🙏

Thank you #Asansol 🙏 I was confident #PoeticJustice will prevail & the next MP from Asansol will be from @AITCofficial & I will be back to serve you along with your Dashing New affable cordial ever smiling Hon'ble MP @ShatruganSinha ji ❤️🙏🤗 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 16, 2022

“It is poetic justice that TMC won in Asansol. In Asansol, I won on my own credit. Today, people have destroyed the BJP’s ego. The credit for the victory goes to Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

As per latest updates, TMC candidate Shatrugan Sinha won from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat. According to the early trends, he was leading by a margin of over 2 lakh votes. In Asansol, Shatrugan said he was “grateful to Asansol’s people and to Mamata Banerjee for this victory.”

In the meantime, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to thank the voters and said, “I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates. We consider this to be our people’s warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma- Mati- Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again.”

The voting for the by-polls, which took place on April 12, were necessitated as Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.