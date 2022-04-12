New Delhi: West Bengal is witnessing a fierce political battle as bypolls to Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies are being held on Tuesday. Polling began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements. The polls are said to be a litmus test for both the BJP and TMC on whether they have been able to hold on to their ground or increase their support base since the assembly elections. For BJP it would be a challenge to retain the Asansol seat, on the other hand in the Ballygunge constituency, the TMC would try to retain its stronghold.

