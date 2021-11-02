West Bengal Bypoll Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in underway in four Assembly seats in West Bengal where bypolls were held on October 30. The counting of votes to Khardah, Santipur, Gosaba and Dinhata began at 8 am amid tight security. Besides imposing section 144 on a 100 metre radius of counting venues, there is a tight three-tier security layer around them, he said. The bypolls were necessitated as the BJP MLAs of Dinhata and Santipur resigned to retain their MP seats, while the TMC legislators of Kharadah and Gosaba died. After the first round of counting, the TMC was leading in all the seats, Election Commission officials said.Also Read - Karnataka Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Takes Early Lead in Sindgi, Congress Ahead in Hangal

Here are the LIVE Updates:

10 am: The Trinamool Congress is leading in all four assembly seats in West Bengal.