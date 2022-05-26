Kolkata: The West Bengal cabinet on Thursday has given its nod to introduce a bill to make the chief minister the chancellor of state-run universities instead of governor. Speaking to the media, state Education minister Bratya Basu said, “Today, we have taken a decision that all state-run universities will have the CM – and not Governor – as the chancellor. This will be taken to the assembly for the Act to be amended.”Also Read - Job Alert! WB Police Constable Recruitment 2022: WBPRB Issues Notification For 1600 Vacancies

Earlier last month, Tamil Nadu had passed a bill empowering the state government to take over the Governor's power of appointing vice-chancellors to universities

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's government has long argued that the state's inability to appoint VCs impacted higher education. It has said that several states already had the VC portfolio with the government, including the Prime Minister's state of Gujarat.