Kolkata: To strengthen the law and order in the state, the West Bengal Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to appoint at least 2,020 women constables in the state police force. Out of them, 1,420 will be recruited for the 'Winners' squad, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The all-women 'Winners' team was constituted by Kolkata Police on July 11, 2018, to keep a check on crimes against women in the city. Later, the government decided to form such a specialised force in every district and commissionerate of the state.

Banerjee said that 600 more men and women will be recruited as police constables in the state police. The state Cabinet also okayed the appointment of 105 special home guards in Jangalmahal, a forested region in the southern part of the state known for Maoist activities earlier."Of the 105 posts, 47 will be filled by former Maoists, a senior official said.

At a recent administrative meeting in Jhargram which is a part of Jangalmahal, the CM had announced the state's decision to give such appointments to bring the Maoists back to the mainstream of the society.