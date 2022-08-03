West Bengal cabinet reshuffle: Amid the party facing heat over the arrest of now suspended minister Partha Chatterjee over the education scam case, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government carried out a major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. Among the most important changes in today’s reshuffle- Babul Supriyo, who defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress was elevated to the Cabinet rank.Beides, Snehashish Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumder were also allotted seats in the state cabinet.
Full list of TMC leaders sworn in as Ministers with independent charges:-
- Babul Supriyo
- Snehasis Chakraborty
- Partha Bhowmick
- Udayan Guha
- Pradip Mazumder
- Tajmul Hossain
- Satyajit Barman
- Birbaha Hansda
- Biplab Roy ChowdhuryMoS with independent charges