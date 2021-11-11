Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed the Public Interest Litigation(PIL)and said that the schools across the state will reopen as per the schedule from Nov 16, 2021, for classes 9 to 12, as reported by news agency ANI.Also Read - Maharashtra: Aurangabad Issues Strict Rules For Vaccination, No Ration, Fuel For Unvaccinated

Earlier, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court challenging the move, alleging that the state has decided to start classes from 9 to 12 “without any proper planning”, exposing the students to Covid-19. Petitioner Sudip Ghosh Chowdhury, a lawyer by profession, in his petition, argued that the state government is trying to open schools from classes 9 to 12 without any plan. Also Read - Schools, Colleges in Puducherry to remain Shut For 2 Days Due to Heavy Rains | Details Here

The PIL sought the formation of an expert committee for reviewing the Covid-19 situation and providing necessary recommendations to the government in the matter. It said that students up to the age of 18 years are yet to be vaccinated and physical classes would only increase the chances of Covid-19 transmission among them, putting their lives at risk. Also Read - Pune Airport Reopens For Passenger Flights After Remaining Shut For 2 Weeks

Schools and colleges in the state have been closed since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Examination, in simultaneous notifications, recommended reopening of schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 from November 16 with certain guidelines on maintenance of Covid-19 protocols. It even specified the different time slots for secondary and higher secondary students.

According to the notification issued by the state government, classes 9 and Classes 11 will be held from 9: 30 AM till 3.30 PM whereas classes 10 and 12 will start from 10:30 AM to 4: 30 PM. Earlier, the West Bengal School Education Department has sanctioned a total of Rs 109 crore for cleaning and sanitising the state-run and aided schools.

(With Inputs From ANI, IANS)