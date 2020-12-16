West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to coerce Trinamool Congress leaders to join the saffron party. While addressing a public meeting at Jalpaiguri district, the TMC Supremo said, “Imagine the audacity of the BJP leaders, they are calling up my state president Subrata Bakshi and asking him to join the party. The BJP doesn’t have any political courtesy or ideology. And, there are one or two opportunists who only work for their benefit.” Also Read - Kerala Local Body Election Result LIVE: BJP Opens Account in Kannur, Leads in Trivandrum; Close Fight Between LDF, UDF

Terming the detractors in her party as "opportunists" and blamed the BJP for trying to break the TMC by using "moneybags", Mamata Banerjee further added, "The old-timers of the party are our real assets. The BJP is trying to coerce TMC leaders to join. It is using moneybags to break opposition parties… But, we will fight and defeat them in the assembly polls."

Her comments come in the backdrop of growing resentment in the TMC with several senior leaders, ministers and MLAs openly speaking up against the party leadership and the state government.

Earlier, she slammed the BJP for trying to import Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM in Bengal to sharpen the communal polarisation and divide the Hindu-Muslim votes among themselves. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) after its good show in the Bihar assembly polls has announced to contest in next year's Bengal polls.

In the recently concluded Bihar elections, the AIMIM won five seats in the Muslims dominated Seemanchal region on the border of West Bengal.

“To divide the Muslim votes, the BJP is spending crores of rupees to bring in a party from Hyderabad. The plan is that BJP will eat into Hindu votes, and this Hyderabad party will eat into Muslim votes.

“In recent Bihar elections, they did the same thing. This party is a B-team of the BJP,” Banerjee said while addressing a rally.

Hitting back to Mamata Banerjee, the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Never was a man born who can buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money.” The Lok Sabha MP said Muslim voters are not Banerjee’s “jagir” or property.

“Never was a man born who can buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money. Her allegation is baseless and she is restless. She should worry about her own home, so many of her people are going to BJP. She has insulted the voters of Bihar and the people who voted for us,” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said.