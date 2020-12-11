Kolkata/New Delhi: After Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked on Thursday allegedly by TMC supporters, part chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mocked Nadda at a rally. Also Read - After JP Nadda, Amit Shah Likely to Visit West Bengal from December 19-20

“They (BJP) has no other work. At times the home minister is here. Other times it’s Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha here,” Banerjee could be heard saying while addressing a public rally in Kolkata. Also Read - Nadda's Convoy Attacked in West Bengal: Mamata Calls It ‘Nautanki’, Centre Seeks Report | Key Points

“When they (BJP) have no audience, they call their workers for doing Nautanki,” the Trinamool Congress chief said in Bengali. Also Read - JP Nadda Launches Blistering Attack On Mamata Govt, Says Bengal Suffering From Lawlessness, Anarchy

#WATCH They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they've no audience, they call their workers for doing Nautanki: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing a public rally in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/uXrIyhdrj2 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Banerjee claimed that the incident was a “drama” to divert attention from lack of attendance in JP Nadda’s rally. “I feel that it is a drama to divert attention from lack of attendance in his rally,” Banerjee said.

Nadda’s convoy was pelted with stones by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district to address a rally there.

Wondering why 50 cars were after Nadda’s vehicle, Banerjee said that only three cars were part of his convoy.

Maintaining that no untoward incident happened at Sirakol, Banerjee said that there was probably some incident in front of a tea stall and the police were asked to inquire into it.

“In your (Nadda’s) convoy there were 50 cars, followed by 30 cars of the media and 40 motorbikes,” Banerjee, who also holds the Home (Police) portfolio, said at a farmers’ rally here.

“So was it planned?” she asked, questioning whether a stone was thrown on the last car in the convoy and photos and videos were taken of it for propaganda.

She asked how Nadda’s car could be attacked when BJP leaders are protected by central security forces like the CISF, CRPF or the BSF.

“You depend on central forces. You provide central police security to so many people without informing the state,” she said.

Maintaining that law and order is a state subject, the chief minister said that the Centre is still interfering in it.

“Is it to bulldoze the federal structure (of the country)?” Banerjee asked.

The TMC supremo claimed that the state government is blamed whenever there is any kind of problem.

Banerjee alleged that BJP workers create ruckus in front of her residence or gherao her vehicle whenever she goes to Delhi.

“Remember that you can expect respect only when you give it,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)