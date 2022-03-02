New Delhi: As the counting for the election to 108 civic bodies began on Wednesday, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken a massive lead in regions that are considered strongholds of the rival BJP. Early trends showed that the TMC has so far registered victory in 36 out of 108 municipal corporations while the Opposition is yet to open its account. Over 8,000 candidates are in the fray from the 2276 wards that went to the polls on February 27. Of the total candidates, 2,258 are from TMC, 2,021 from BJP, 1,588 from CPI(M), 965 from Congress, 843 Independents, 117 of Forward Block, 76 of RSP, 30 of BSP, 99 of CPI, two of NCP, and 158 others.Also Read - Amid Rift Within Party, Mamata Retains Abhishek Banerjee As TMC National General Secretary

West Bengal Civic Poll Results 2022: Here Are The Latest Updates