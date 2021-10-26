West Bengal Coronavirus Latest News Today: Soon after the Durga Puja celebrations got over, West Bengal is witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and the Kolkata Police said it is keeping a vigil eye on guidelines violators. As per reports, several teams of Kolkata Police have been deployed across the city to ensure people wear masks in the public and abide by social distancing norms in crowded areas.Also Read - 4 Tips to Maintain Healthy and Glowing Nail Hygiene During Covid-19

During the Durga Puja celebrations, Kolkata's New Market was hugely congested and the social distancing norms went for a toss as many people were also spotted without masks.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Health Secretary of West Bengal Govt regarding new deaths and cases of #COVID19 in the state, in last 30 days. "One of the primary districts of concern is Kolkata…" reads the letter. pic.twitter.com/ulc6YAmDpg — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Speaking to CNN-News18, Group CEO of the AMRI hospitals, Rupak Barua said, “We have noticed an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients after Durga puja. In August and September, or even the week before the puja, the number of daily cases at our hospital was comparatively low. But in recent times, we’ve seen a sudden increase in the number of patients.”

Giving further details, he said there were less than 50 patients across the three hospitals of AMRI during the puja, whereas, more than 75 patients are admitted at the moment.

Corona cases: West Bengal on Monday reported 805 new cases of COVID-19, 184 less than the virus count registered on the previous day, according to a state health department bulletin. The state’s caseload rose to 15,87,260 on Monday as against 15,79, 463 total COVID cases on Dashami, October 15.

The coronavirus death toll too soared to 19,066 as 11 more patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

On Sunday, West Bengal had reported 10 fatalities due to coronavirus, two less than the figure on Saturday. The state has 7,869 active cases, while 15,60,325 have been cured of the infection so far, including 807 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.30 per cent.