Kolkata: Over 28 students at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) campus have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. After the news was reported, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities are considering declaring the entire campus as a containment zone till the time the situation comes under control.Also Read - This Country Could Witness 16 Lakh COVID Deaths If Restrictions Are Lifted: Study

Giving details to news agency IANS, Firhad Hakim, KMC Mayor, said that 28 students have tested positive for Covid-19, and 58 others have been kept in home isolation. Also Read - 5 Reasons Why it is Necessary to Get Your Child Vaccinated Against Covid-19

“We have given a proposal for random tests within the campus at an interval of three days. If the institute authorities do not agree to cooperate on this account, we will have no other option but to declare the entire campus a containment zone until the situation comes under control,” he told IANS. Also Read - 9-Month Waiting Period For Booster Dose Relaxed For People Travelling Abroad. Deets Inside

In the meantime, it was learned that all 28 students, who have tested positive, had undergone two separate tests from two separate labs.

Hakim further added that since many students come from outside, the chances of faster spread of the virus remain. “KMC’s prime target now is to arrest the spread of the virus. If that can be kept under control, then another pandemic or semi-pandemic situation can be averted,” he said.

According to a bulletin issued by the state Health Department on Saturday morning, 50 new Covid-19 cases were reported from West Bengal, against 42 on Thursday. However, there has been no Covid-related death in the state for the last seven days. The total number of Covid-19 cases reported from the state since the very beginning stands at 20,18,763. The recovery rate is 98.93 per cent. The toll so far is 21,203.

(With inputs from IANS)