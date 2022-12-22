West Bengal Will Not Impose Covid Curbs For Christmas, Gangasagar Mela: Mamata Says Safety Protocols to be Followed

West Bengal Coronavirus Latest Update: Mamata Banerjee said the COVID pandemic will be tackled as required if there is any resurgence in the state.

Mamata Banerjee said her administration is monitoring the COVID developments and will set up a committee to take care of everything.

West Bengal Coronavirus Lockdown News Today: Even as many states have issued alerts and advisories for rising COVID cases in neighbouring countries, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her administration will not impose any new Covid curbs, especially during the upcoming Christmas celebrations and the Gangasagar mela. The chief minister, however, added that her state is getting ready to tackle any new COVID outbreak.

Mamata Banerjee further said that the pandemic, which paralysed normal life for long periods of time since it hit the country in March 2020, will be tackled as required if there is any resurgence in the state.

“We are monitoring all these. We have set up a committee also to take care of everything,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee also added that the annual Gangasagar Mela (fair), which attracts lakhs of pilgrims from different parts of India, will be held in January adhering to health safety guidelines as in 2020 and 2021.

“If it (resurgence of Covid) happens, we will take precautions accordingly,” she told reporters after meeting Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan.

Giving details, Mamata Banerjee said she and Bose discussed the Covid-19 situation, among other issues, in the context of the advent of Omicron BF.7, a new variant of the virus.

She had earlier expressed concern over the surge in Covid-19 cases in China, and advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation.