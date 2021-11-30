Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Tuesday announced that the existing covid restrictions and relaxations in the state will continue till 15th December. The government also added that all outdoor activities, including movement of people and vehicles shall continue to be prohibited between 11 PM to 5 AM except for health services, law & order, essential commodities.Also Read - Attention Flyers! Be Prepared For Longer Wait at Delhi Airport After New Omicron Guidelines | Deets Inside

“After a review of the current situation of COVID pandemic and the concerns due to newly detected coronavirus variant “omicron”, State Executive Committee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority recommended to continue with the existing restrictions and protocols,” the government order reads. Also Read - New Variant Update: First Suspected Case of Omicron Detected in South Korea

“All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles shall continue to be prohibited between 11 PM to 5 AM except for health services, law and order, essential commodities including agricultural produce and other emergency services,” the order adds. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Bharat Biotech Studying If Covaxin Shot Will Work on New Covid Variant

The government has also urged the people to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and health & hygiene protocol. Employers/ management bodies/owners/supervisors of all offices, establishments and work places shall be responsible for provisioning of all COVID safety measures including regular sanitization of work places, vaccination of employees and for compliance of stated directives and COVID appropriate norms.