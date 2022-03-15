West Bengal Covid: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Tuesday extended the COVID19 restrictions and relaxed the measures and advisory as already in force up to March 31, 2022. The government in its order also prohibited the movement of people and vehicles, and public gatherings between 12 am to 5 am, except on March 17 on the occasion of ‘Holika Dahan’.Also Read - Any Complacency Can Be Dangerous, Covid Cases Rising in China and Singapore: NTAGI Chief