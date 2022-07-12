Kolkata: West Bengal has been reporting a concerning surge in Covid cases. On Monday, the state reported over 1000 cases. According to the data shared by the state health department, West Bengal logged 1,915 fresh cases.Also Read - New Coronavirus Mutant Raises Concerns in India And Beyond

A sentinel survey conducted for the fifth time by the West Bengal health Department has revealed that nine districts in the state have a positivity rate of above 10% including state capital Kolkata. Also Read - TMC Accuses BJP of 'Playing Politics' After KMRC Ignores Mamata, Invites Smriti Irani To Open Sealdah Metro station

Nine districts and health districts with a positivity rate of 5-10 per cent are listed as yellow. Six others have a TPR between 1-5 per cent, the department said. Also Read - NTAGI Recommends Use Of Corbevax, Covaxin For Children In 5-12 Age Group

Sentinel surveillance is the monitoring of the rate of occurrence of a specific disease through a voluntary network of doctors and laboratories, aiming to assess the stability in health levels of a population of a particular region.

For the survey, 400 samples were collected from every hospital in the 23 districts and health districts of the state.