Home

West Bengal

West Bengal Horror: Boy killed, Body Burnt For Not Sharing Online Game Password

West Bengal Horror: Boy killed, Body Burnt For Not Sharing Online Game Password

West Bengal Horror: Boy killed, Body Burnt For Not Sharing Online Game Password

West Bengal Horror: Boy killed, Body Burnt For Not Sharing Online Game Password

Murshidabad: A shocking incident has emerged from West Bengal where a teenage boy was allegedly murdered by four friends in the Murshidabad district for refusing to share the password of an online game (Free Fire). The accused then burned the body of the victim boy and dumped it in a jungle to evade arrest.

Trending Now

According to the police, the body of 18-year-old named Papai Das, who had been missing for several days, was found on January 15 near a jungle. His mother, Purnima Das, lodged a complaint, based on which the police initiated the probe.

You may like to read

During the investigation, the police learned about the four accused boys and arrested them. The accused teenagers will be produced at the district juvenile justice board on Monday.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car Videos News on India.com.